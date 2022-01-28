Ickey Woods shuffles into pep rally at St. Rita School for the Deaf

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals blast from the past put on quite a show for students at St. Rita School for the Deaf and he brought his famous dance with him.

“It’s a great thing man to have the city back alive and rocking,” Ickey Woods said.

The student body of St. Rita’s was rocking in anticipation of a live performance of the Ickey Shuffle.

St. Rita’s School President Angie Frith said this visit meant a lot to the kids.

“Any day you can get out of uniform. Any day you can celebrate a win with the Bengals is a good day,” she said.

The kids know the moves to the Ickey Shuffle and practiced the touchdown dance for the past few weeks.

“Listen to your teachers and just keep peddling away at it. Education is the most important thing. And learn the Ickey Shuffle, right - oh yeah,” Woods said.

Woods will be in Kansas City after the Bengals asked him to be an honorary captain on the field for the coin toss before the game on Sunday.

