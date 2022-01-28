Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ickey Woods shuffles into pep rally at St. Rita School for the Deaf

Ickey Woods made an appearance at St. Rita School for the Deaf.
By Mike Schell
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals blast from the past put on quite a show for students at St. Rita School for the Deaf and he brought his famous dance with him.

“It’s a great thing man to have the city back alive and rocking,” Ickey Woods said.

The student body of St. Rita’s was rocking in anticipation of a live performance of the Ickey Shuffle.

St. Rita’s School President Angie Frith said this visit meant a lot to the kids.

“Any day you can get out of uniform. Any day you can celebrate a win with the Bengals is a good day,” she said.

The kids know the moves to the Ickey Shuffle and practiced the touchdown dance for the past few weeks.

“Listen to your teachers and just keep peddling away at it. Education is the most important thing. And learn the Ickey Shuffle, right - oh yeah,” Woods said.

Woods will be in Kansas City after the Bengals asked him to be an honorary captain on the field for the coin toss before the game on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

English teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with epic touchdown dance
CJ Uzomah sends English teacher to Bengals-Chiefs game: WATCH
Suspects accused of having sex in Cincinnati parks after police sting
Ashley Rison, of Hamilton, was indicted on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued until 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory
OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the...
Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County

Latest News

Jayona Stenson
Cincinnati police searching for missing juvenile
Owner offers $5,000 reward after rare, valuable truck stolen: Caught on Cam
Video shows thieves steal truck from Middletown dealership lot
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued until 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory
The puppy was saved from a frozen pond.
Deputy rescues puppy from frozen pond in Butler County