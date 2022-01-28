Overnight snow leaves slick conditions for morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Overnight snow dumped a half-inch to an inch across northern Kentuck, leaving road crews struggling to treat and clear highways and main routes in time for the morning commute.

Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Here's a look at the weather alerts on our @ODOT_Cincinnati maps.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Vw1dka9fN4 — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) January 28, 2022

The ramp from southbound Interstate 71/75 to Kyles Lane just reopened after a vehicle ran off it, closing it about 3:30 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatch. No one was hurt.

Earlier Friday, crashes or slick roads closed I-471 at I-275 in Campbell County and I-75 near the I-71 split in Boone County, dispatchers there say.

Both highways are open, but watch for icy areas, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Several northern Kentucky schools closed by 4:30 a.m.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER MORNING: Snow continues to fall in spots especially NKY this morning. While accumulations are light as you can see, it is just enough for slick areas that will cause issues this morning. Light snow showers will continue. @FOX19Frank pic.twitter.com/7ZKtCBI8wu — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 28, 2022

It’s still snowing in areas to the east in Adams and Brown counties.

The snow will taper off later this morning.

Temperatures are below freezing.

The morning low is expected to fall to 25 by daybreak.

Crash at 71SB at Kyles Ln.

Snow is coming down in the area. Watch for slick spots! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kNmjIBDyP9 — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) January 28, 2022

Snow moved into Hamilton County and Clermont County, leaving less than an inch to a trace and more snow the further east you go

Parts of Clermont County like Bach Buxton Road are still snow-covered pic.twitter.com/19qRlIoA0G — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) January 28, 2022

We won’t warm up much later. The high will only make it to 28.

Tonight’s low will fall to 9 degrees with a wind chill of zero.

Looking ahead to next week, a nice warming trend will push temperatures into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

