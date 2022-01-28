Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Overnight snow leaves slick conditions for morning commute

Overnight Forecast Update
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Frank Marzullo
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Overnight snow dumped a half-inch to an inch across northern Kentuck, leaving road crews struggling to treat and clear highways and main routes in time for the morning commute.

Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Our StormTracker is out with LIVE drive-time updates throughout the morning on FOX19 NOW.

The ramp from southbound Interstate 71/75 to Kyles Lane just reopened after a vehicle ran off it, closing it about 3:30 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatch. No one was hurt.

Earlier Friday, crashes or slick roads closed I-471 at I-275 in Campbell County and I-75 near the I-71 split in Boone County, dispatchers there say.

Both highways are open, but watch for icy areas, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Several northern Kentucky schools closed by 4:30 a.m.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

It’s still snowing in areas to the east in Adams and Brown counties.

The snow will taper off later this morning.

Temperatures are below freezing.

The morning low is expected to fall to 25 by daybreak.

We won’t warm up much later. The high will only make it to 28.

Tonight’s low will fall to 9 degrees with a wind chill of zero.

Looking ahead to next week, a nice warming trend will push temperatures into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the...
Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County
Hypothermia is “most likely” the cause of death for an 80-year-old woman found outside Bishop...
Coroner releases preliminary cause of death for woman found outside Bishop Fenwick High School
Ashley Rison, of Hamilton, was indicted on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance
Lebanon City Schools is asking the public not to gather or protest Thursday as the...
‘After School Satan Club’: Lebanon schools ask public not to protest first meeting Thursday

Latest News

Owner offers $5,000 reward after rare, valuable truck stolen: Caught on Cam
Suspects accused of having sex in Cincinnati parks after police sting
English teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with epic touchdown dance
CJ Uzomah sends English teacher to Bengals-Chiefs game: WATCH
English teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with epic touchdown dance
Teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with awesome touchdown dance