Overnight snow leaves slick conditions for morning commute
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Overnight snow dumped a half-inch to an inch across northern Kentuck, leaving road crews struggling to treat and clear highways and main routes in time for the morning commute.
Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
The ramp from southbound Interstate 71/75 to Kyles Lane just reopened after a vehicle ran off it, closing it about 3:30 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatch. No one was hurt.
Earlier Friday, crashes or slick roads closed I-471 at I-275 in Campbell County and I-75 near the I-71 split in Boone County, dispatchers there say.
Both highways are open, but watch for icy areas, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Several northern Kentucky schools closed by 4:30 a.m.
It’s still snowing in areas to the east in Adams and Brown counties.
The snow will taper off later this morning.
Temperatures are below freezing.
The morning low is expected to fall to 25 by daybreak.
We won’t warm up much later. The high will only make it to 28.
Tonight’s low will fall to 9 degrees with a wind chill of zero.
Looking ahead to next week, a nice warming trend will push temperatures into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.
