Owner offers $5,000 reward after rare, valuable truck stolen: Caught on Cam

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A small used car dealer has suffered a major financial blow thanks to thieves who stole a unique truck from his lot.

The theft at Riverfront Auto Sales was caught on surveillance video.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night with temperatures in the low teens.

Two people can be seen on camera walking into the lot. One suspect in blue makes his way to the 2001 Ford F250 while another squats between other cars in the lot.

“I felt like that truck specifically was targeted because it’s virtually a collectible truck,” said Chris Garrett, owner of Riverfront Auto Sales.

Garrett says the truck has a 7.3-liter engine, making it both rare and valuable.

“They’re so incredibly tough to find in that kind of condition,” he said.

The footage shows one of the suspects break the back window and climb into the truck. Minutes lateral different camera shows the truck power on.

“Just shows the length that the thief is willing to go to to get something that they want,” Garrett said.

The theft represents a big financial hit.

“This is a $40,000 loss for me,” Garrett said. “The insurance will cover some of it. They’re not going to cover what the truck is worth, and they’re not going to cover after deductible even what I have in the truck.”

Garrett is offering a $5,000 reward to whoever can help police track the truck down.

Call Middletown police if you have any information about where the truck is or who stole it.

