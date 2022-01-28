Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rescued mystery animal escapes animal hospital

A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife experts can’t quite figure out what the critter actually is.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A mystery animal rescue by wildlife experts has escaped the animal hospital that was caring for it.

An employee with Wildlife Works Inc. saw the animal’s cage empty and destroyed when she went to the hospital Thursday morning, according to a post on Facebook.

The nonprofit organization said the animal chewed through a window screen until he was able to force it open and escape.

“Not in our wildest dreams did we expect something like this!” the post said.

Wildlife Works Inc. took in the animal about a week ago after a woman in Pennsylvania found it scared, cold and shivering.

Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator Morgan Barron said the animal was taken to Wildlife Works for genetic testing to determine what it is.

“Behavior-wise, he’s very timid, very scared and not aggressive at all, which makes me lean toward dog,” Barron said.

He was being treated for mange and secondary infections.

“We can only guess he was starting to feel somewhat better and decided it was time to go,” the post said on Facebook.

The results from genetic testing will take two to four weeks.

WORST NEWS EVER!!!!!!! We don't know how to tell you this, but the "coyote" escaped last night. We are devastated, and...

Posted by Wildlife Works Inc. on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Rison, of Hamilton, was indicted on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance
Suspects accused of having sex in Cincinnati parks after police sting
OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the...
Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County
English teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with epic touchdown dance
CJ Uzomah sends English teacher to Bengals-Chiefs game: WATCH
Hypothermia is “most likely” the cause of death for an 80-year-old woman found outside Bishop...
Coroner releases preliminary cause of death for woman found outside Bishop Fenwick High School

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued until 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory
Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida,...
Elementary school principal charged after sexting undercover cop posing as a minor, police say
The puppy was saved from a frozen pond.
Deputy rescues puppy from frozen pond in Butler County
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison