Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Swastikas spray painted on DC’s Union Station

Police are investigating after swastikas and profanity were found scrawled on parts of...
Police are investigating after swastikas and profanity were found scrawled on parts of Washington, D.C.'s Union Station.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vandals spray-painted dozens of swastikas on the outside of Union Station, the central hub for regional train transportation in the nation’s capital.

The graffiti was discovered Friday, a day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with crude Nazi symbols painted on columns across the front of the massive building and several clustered around the escalator entrance to the underground D.C. Metro.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department referred questions to the Amtrak Police, which handles security for the building. Efforts to contact the Amtrak Police were unsuccessful. But a security guard on the scene, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that the incident was under investigation. The guard pointed out that several of the swastikas were painted in spots that were in full view of the building’s security video cameras.

By midday, staff had begun to cover the swastikas with sheets of white paper secured by blue tape.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington posted a statement on Instagram, calling the timing “particularly offensive” and added, “This anti-semitic and hateful symbol has no place in our society.”

It is unclear whether the connection to International Holocaust Remembrance Day was intentional.

The Jewish Federation’s post indicated that police had provided them with some information about the suspect.

“We have learned that the person involved is homeless and a mental wellness services consumer, and we are relieved to know it will be removed as soon as possible, " the message said.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Rison, of Hamilton, was indicted on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance
Suspects accused of having sex in Cincinnati parks after police sting
OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the...
Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County
English teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with epic touchdown dance
CJ Uzomah sends English teacher to Bengals-Chiefs game: WATCH
Hypothermia is “most likely” the cause of death for an 80-year-old woman found outside Bishop...
Coroner releases preliminary cause of death for woman found outside Bishop Fenwick High School

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued until 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory
Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida,...
Elementary school principal charged after sexting undercover cop posing as a minor, police say
The puppy was saved from a frozen pond.
Deputy rescues puppy from frozen pond in Butler County
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison