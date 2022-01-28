Contests
WATCH LIVE: Burrow, Taylor give press conference ahead of championship game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands in the pocket during the second half of an...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands in the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor are set to speak with the media ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The press conference is set to begin at 12 p.m. EST.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the AFC Championship game in Missouri.

Kickoff is Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

