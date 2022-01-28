WATCH: Local elementary students receive a Bengals welcome

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Students a Crosby Elementary School were given a Who Dey welcome ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals championship game Sunday.

A video taken by Crosby Elementary’s Principal Joanne Aghotte was posted on the school’s Facebook page Friday morning.

It shows parents and teachers dressed in Bengals gear ushering students under a Bengals-themed streamer decoration.

The caption of the video reads, “Our visitors are multiplying!”

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri. Kickoff is Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

