WATCH: Local elementary students receive a Bengals welcome

Parents and teachers at Crosby Elementary brought their Who Dey spirit to the students Friday...
Parents and teachers at Crosby Elementary brought their Who Dey spirit to the students Friday morning.(Joanne Aghotte/Crosby Elementary School)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Students a Crosby Elementary School were given a Who Dey welcome ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals championship game Sunday.

A video taken by Crosby Elementary’s Principal Joanne Aghotte was posted on the school’s Facebook page Friday morning.

It shows parents and teachers dressed in Bengals gear ushering students under a Bengals-themed streamer decoration.

The caption of the video reads, “Our visitors are multiplying!”

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri. Kickoff is Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

