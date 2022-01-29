Contests
Cold and Sunny

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arctic air will once again dominate the Tristate through the weekend. Sunshine is in the forecast for everyone Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be sunny and not as cold but still colder than normal.

Next week a storm out of the southwest will first bring a surge of warmer air and rain then much colder air for late next week. Rain arrives late Tuesday and Wednesday and rain will change to snow showers Thursday as temperatures fall again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

