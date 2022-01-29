Fire crews battle blaze at West Price Hill funeral home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a funeral home in West Price Hill Saturday morning.
Crews responded to the Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home in the 4800 block of Glenway Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they discovered heavy smoke showing from the building.
The building was evacuated.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
