Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fire crews battle blaze at West Price Hill funeral home

The fire broke out at the funeral home Saturday morning.
The fire broke out at the funeral home Saturday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a funeral home in West Price Hill Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home in the 4800 block of Glenway Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered heavy smoke showing from the building.

The building was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued until 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory
English teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with epic touchdown dance
CJ Uzomah sends English teacher to Bengals-Chiefs game: WATCH
Suspects accused of having sex in Cincinnati parks after police sting
‘Our obligation is to make sure these defendants are punished.’
Clermont Co. man charged with 34 counts of child pornography
Ashley Rison, of Hamilton, was indicted on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance

Latest News

West Chester man in need of life-saving lung transplant due to COVID
Butler County man with COVID needs lung transplant to survive
Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix pulled petitions Friday for the Butler County Auditor's...
Butler County treasurer pulls petitions to run for auditor as ‘backup’ if current one sidelined by criminal probe
Lasagna Love keeps volunteer cooks busy around the country
Lasagna Love keeps volunteer cooks busy around the country
Christopher Wittaker
NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl