Fire crews battle blaze at West Price Hill funeral home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a funeral home in West Price Hill Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home in the 4800 block of Glenway Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered heavy smoke showing from the building.

This morning CIncinnati Fire Department responded to a working fire at 4989 Glenway Ave. at the Meyer and Geiser Funeral Home. Companies are battling both the cold and the blaze for a very difficult fire to access. Our members will be on the scene for some time. pic.twitter.com/A1IvVaogRG — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) January 29, 2022

The building was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

