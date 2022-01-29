NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is behind bars accused of creating and keeping porn involving a 14-year-old girl.

Edgewood police arrested Christopher Whittaker, 38, on Thursday.

The investigation began after police received a complaint accusing Whittaker of possessing child porn, according to court documents.

Police say the complaint was specific with regard to the digital file where Whittaker allegedly kept the porn, as well as the room location of the computer within Whittaker’s house.

Police executed a search warrant at Whittaker Edgewood home on Thursday evening, per court records.

In the process of doing so, a detective with expertise in computer forensics conducted a search of Whittaker’s computer that allegedly turned up “numerous file folders each containing numerous files of images and videos of the 14-year-old female victim mentioned in the original complaint.”

The underage girl was partially nude in several of the photos, and police say Whittaker was present in several of the videos “directing the victim’s actions.”

Police say Whittaker later admitted that he did in fact possess the photos and videos turned up by the search as well as photos and videos on his cell phone.

He allegedly told police that he’d been producing the videos for around two years at the victim’s request. He also allegedly disclosed several fetishes which police say the videos portray him playing out with the girl’s help.

Whittaker is being held at Kenton County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond across charges of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under aged 12-18 and use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.