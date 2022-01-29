Polar Plunge making waves for Special Olympics

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people will brave the winter temps Saturday morning as they participate in the Special Olympics’ annual Polar Plunge.

The Polar Plunge helps raise money to benefit the Special Olympics and the athletes.

Back in person this year, the Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge for Special Olympics is happening on Joe Nuxhall Way at The Banks.

Plungers will be featured on the large screen as they freeze for a good reason.

The plunge will be Saturday at The Banks in front of The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. Programming begins at 10 a.m. with the first person plunging at 11 a.m.

There are currently 500 people registered to plunge.

