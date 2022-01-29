Contests
Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.(Alex Menendez | AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire after 22 seasons, according to ESPN.

ESPN sports reporters Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday afternoon several sources told them the 44-year-old was retiring.

Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles in his career with the New England Patriots and the Buccaneers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

