Ripley County man killed in crash involving dump truck

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed a man Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on US 421 near Napoleon, Ind.

According to the preliminary investigation, 53-year-old Norman P. Kappes of Osgood, Ind., was driving northbound near Michigan Road in a 2000 Jeep.

Police say that Kappes’ vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided nearly head-on with a dump truck driven by 49-year-old Timothy M. Sides, police say.

The dump truck was owned by the Ripley County Highway Department.

Kappes was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner’s Officer. Police say that Sides was not injured in the crash.

US 421 was closed for approximately five hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.