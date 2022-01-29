Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ripley County man killed in crash involving dump truck

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.
Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.(Indiana State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed a man Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on US 421 near Napoleon, Ind.

According to the preliminary investigation, 53-year-old Norman P. Kappes of Osgood, Ind., was driving northbound near Michigan Road in a 2000 Jeep.

Police say that Kappes’ vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided nearly head-on with a dump truck driven by 49-year-old Timothy M. Sides, police say.

The dump truck was owned by the Ripley County Highway Department.

Kappes was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner’s Officer. Police say that Sides was not injured in the crash.

US 421 was closed for approximately five hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued until 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory
English teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with epic touchdown dance
CJ Uzomah sends English teacher to Bengals-Chiefs game: WATCH
Suspects accused of having sex in Cincinnati parks after police sting
Christopher Wittaker
NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl
The fire broke out at the funeral home Saturday morning.
West Price Hill funeral home heavily damaged by fire

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
After outcry, Vance moves Sunday’s Marjorie Taylor Greene event from Loveland to Mason
Football NFL Pro Day Photo by: Kourtney Carroll
Rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase setting records
Special Olympics Polar Plunge is happening Saturday in Cincinnati.
Polar Plunge making waves for Special Olympics
The fire broke out at the funeral home Saturday morning.
West Price Hill funeral home heavily damaged by fire