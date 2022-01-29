Rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase setting records

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This season, Ja’Marr Chase broke the Bengals single-season receiving record and he’s enjoying one of the best rookie seasons for an NFL receiver all-time.

Before winning the 2019 Biletnikoff Award and helping LSU to the National Championship that season, Chase was a standout receiver for Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana.

Jay Roth, who coached him at Rummel, knew Chase was a star and a “very humble young man.”

“His sophomore season, we were playing on national tv on ESPN2, and he caught a big touchdown pass, and it was to beat a team out of Mississippi. Then his junior year, the opening game of his junior season, he set a school record with four touchdown receptions and 226 yards in receiving and that right then, that was when everyone knew Ja’Marr had arrived. Then his senior year he broke all the school records... over 1,000 yards receiving. Just a dominant player. I was shocked when he started dancing. I never knew he had it in him at LSU,” Roth said.

Ja’Marr’s strength, physicality, and relentless pursuit to go up and grab the football made him one of the top-rated players in Louisiana. As for Ja’Marr’s speed?

“People would come in and say ‘how fast is Ja’Marr?’ I don’t know, I haven’t timed him, but I’ll tell you this... nobody ever caught him. Also, he can be the guy, and he did this at LSU... he was surrounded by great players... at times put up big numbers, and other times he was blocking, so, other guys put up big numbers.

Ja’Marr’s coach is planning to watch the AFC Championship and the 21-year-old rookie sensation who is staying busy, constantly working on his craft.

“Right before the NFL Draft last year, he came in town. He had his phone thread, then had to change his number after week three of the season, so I haven’t heard from him. I’ve communicated with his father, and that’s it, but I think it got just a little too much for him,” Roth said.

Chase went to work quickly in the last matchup with Kansas City finishing with three touchdown catches for 266 yards helping the Bengals clinch the AFC North Title with a 34-31 win in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

