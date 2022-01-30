Contests
Cincinnati bar debuts new drinks to celebrate Bengals wins

Fishbowl at The Banks debuts two new drinks to celebrate Bengals.
Fishbowl at The Banks debuts two new drinks to celebrate Bengals.(Fishbowl at The Banks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local bar expanded its menu to celebrate the reign of Bengals wins over the past few weeks.

Fishbowl at The Banks announced its new drink the “Championship DREAMsicle,” which will debut just in time for the Bengals championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The drink is whipped cream vodka, orange and vanilla flavoring, and Sprite. It also comes with a mini foam finger.

It will be available during the bar’s watch party Sunday.

Fishbowl also released another new drink last weekend as a celebration for the Bengals win against the Tennessee Titans.

“The Trash Titan,” signifies “looking ahead to a Bengals win and making the Titans look like trash on the football field,” according to a press release from Game Day Communications.

The drink is a combination of Red Bull, vodka, tequila, gin, orange liqueur and blue curaçao in a garbage can-shaped cup.

