Driver killed in NKY crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver was killed in a crash in Hebron Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on the exit ramp from westbound I-275 to northbound North Bend Road.

The sheriff’s office said a 2011 Chevy Silverado was traveling on the exit ramp when he failed to negotiate the right hand curve and exited the roadway on the left side.

The truck went about 428 feet down an embankment before striking a concrete sign post base.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and flown to UC Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

Speed and alcohol impairment do appear to be initial factors in the collision, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

