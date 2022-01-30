Game Thread: Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship

UPDATE 7:17 left in Q1: The Chiefs get on the board first with a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to finish a drive on which Patrick Mahomes went 5-5 for 48 yards.

Kansas City's opening drive:



Chiefs ran it 6 times for 36 yards

Patrick Mahomes: 5-5, 48 yards, TD



Chiefs 7, #Bengals 0 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 30, 2022

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from what would be their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988-89 NFL season.

Standing in their way? Sixty minutes of football against a talented Kansas City Chiefs team at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the NFL’s loudest and most raucous venues.

The Bengals are 7.5-point underdogs at game time.

