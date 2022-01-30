Contests
Game Thread: Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship

Players warm up on the field before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Players warm up on the field before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
UPDATE 7:17 left in Q1: The Chiefs get on the board first with a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to finish a drive on which Patrick Mahomes went 5-5 for 48 yards.

[Social media reaction: Bengals vs. Chiefs]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from what would be their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988-89 NFL season.

Standing in their way? Sixty minutes of football against a talented Kansas City Chiefs team at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the NFL’s loudest and most raucous venues.

The Bengals are 7.5-point underdogs at game time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

