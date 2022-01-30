‘I can’t hear a thing!’ Bengals-Chiefs halftime show goes off the rails
Huge speakers placed behind the halftime show drowned out the game analysis.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Those watching the AFC Championship Game halftime show couldn’t hear the commentary on set. And neither could the commentators.
The show was rendered incomprehensible due to a massive speaker set up directly behind the desk where CBS hosts Phil Sims, James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Boomer Esiason were talking.
The on-field halftime concert by Walker Hayes drowned out the broadcast. The closed captioning for the segment offers spurts of references to the game between the word “[inaudible]” for more than a minute.
At one point Esiason broke into laughter. “I can’t hear a thing,” he said.
