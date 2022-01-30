‘I can’t hear a thing!’ Bengals-Chiefs halftime show goes off the rails

Contests
Huge speakers placed behind the halftime show drowned out the game analysis.
Fans cheer during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Fans cheer during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Those watching the AFC Championship Game halftime show couldn’t hear the commentary on set. And neither could the commentators.

The show was rendered incomprehensible due to a massive speaker set up directly behind the desk where CBS hosts Phil Sims, James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Boomer Esiason were talking.

The on-field halftime concert by Walker Hayes drowned out the broadcast. The closed captioning for the segment offers spurts of references to the game between the word “[inaudible]” for more than a minute.

At one point Esiason broke into laughter. “I can’t hear a thing,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

