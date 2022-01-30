‘I can’t hear a thing!’ Bengals-Chiefs halftime show goes off the rails

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Those watching the AFC Championship Game halftime show couldn’t hear the commentary on set. And neither could the commentators.

The show was rendered incomprehensible due to a massive speaker set up directly behind the desk where CBS hosts Phil Sims, James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Boomer Esiason were talking.

The on-field halftime concert by Walker Hayes drowned out the broadcast. The closed captioning for the segment offers spurts of references to the game between the word “[inaudible]” for more than a minute.

At one point Esiason broke into laughter. “I can’t hear a thing,” he said.

The Chiefs halftime show is blaring over the CBS crew



maybe don’t put a giant stack of speakers directly behind the announcer booth idk pic.twitter.com/S1AakKMneq — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 30, 2022

sometimes you just gotta love a good debacle of a live shot pic.twitter.com/Vx33uq0QF5 — good entertaining baseball content (@clintonyates) January 30, 2022

absolutely one of the funniest NFL moments ever pic.twitter.com/KqyEQPUeC6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 30, 2022

