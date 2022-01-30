Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

IT IS US: Bengals feeling the love from around the Tri-State

Kings Island is showing their support for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kings Island is showing their support for the Cincinnati Bengals.(Kings Island)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVI and the team is feeling the love and support from around the Tri-State.

Many local teams and attractions have shared their Bengals pride on social media.

The Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium at 3 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wittaker
NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl
The fire broke out at the funeral home Saturday morning.
Funeral home a ‘total loss’ after fire in West Price Hill
West Chester man in need of life-saving lung transplant due to COVID
Butler County man with COVID needs lung transplant to survive
The name of the victim has not been released.
Sheriff’s office IDs driver killed in NKY crash
Max Hulett and Shelby Sterling celebrated their nine year anniversary in Kansas City.
Tee Higgins gifts championship game plane tickets to friend he met through Call of Duty

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL...
Three keys: How Bengals can beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate the 52-yard game-winning field goal of Cincinnati Bengals...
PHOTOS: Bengals fans show off their stripes
Max Hulett and Shelby Sterling celebrated their nine year anniversary in Kansas City.
Tee Higgins gifts championship game plane tickets to friend he met through Call of Duty
Bengals Fan Sent To KC by Tee Higgins
Bengals Fan Sent To KC by Tee Higgins