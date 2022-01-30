IT IS US: Bengals feeling the love from around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVI and the team is feeling the love and support from around the Tri-State.

Many local teams and attractions have shared their Bengals pride on social media.

IT IS US. We're here to make noise.



📺: AFC Championship Game - 3:00 PM ET on CBS pic.twitter.com/8gQUdVdYyx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2022

The Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium at 3 p.m.

