PHOTOS: Bengals fans show off their stripes

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate the 52-yard game-winning field goal of Cincinnati Bengals...
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate the 52-yard game-winning field goal of Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing off their stripes in support of the Cincinnati Bengals as they take on Kansas City in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Show off your Bengals pride by sharing your photos with FOX19 NOW.

The Bengals will take on Kansas City at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Kansas City is hosting the game for the fourth straight year.

