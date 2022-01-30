Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Photos: Chiefs vs. Bengals in Kansas City

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles out of the pocket under pressure from...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles out of the pocket under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Game Thread | Social media reaction

Caption

MORE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wittaker
NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl
The fire broke out at the funeral home Saturday morning.
Funeral home a ‘total loss’ after fire in West Price Hill
West Chester man in need of life-saving lung transplant due to COVID
Butler County man with COVID needs lung transplant to survive
The name of the victim has not been released.
Sheriff’s office IDs driver killed in NKY crash
Max Hulett and Shelby Sterling celebrated their nine year anniversary in Kansas City.
Tee Higgins gifts championship game plane tickets to friend he met through Call of Duty

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field as center Creed Humphrey...
AFC Championship: Chiefs vs. Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate the 52-yard game-winning field goal of Cincinnati Bengals...
Social media reaction: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Players warm up on the field before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Game Thread: Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship
Kings Island is showing their support for the Cincinnati Bengals.
IT IS US: Bengals feeling the love from around the Tri-State