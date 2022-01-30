Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Fairfield Township gas station
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning in Fairfield Township.
Police were called for the reported robbery at 1:35 a.m. at the Speedway gas station in the 3400 block of Tylersville Road.
According to police, the suspect entered the store, approached the clerk at the counter, and brandished a handgun while demanding money.
The suspect then fled out the front door with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a Black male, thin to medium build, and approximately 6′.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective at 513-785-4179.
