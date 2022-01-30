Contests
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Fairfield Township gas station

Police said the suspect brandished a gun during the robbery.
Police said the suspect brandished a gun during the robbery.(Fairfield Township Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning in Fairfield Township.

Police were called for the reported robbery at 1:35 a.m. at the Speedway gas station in the 3400 block of Tylersville Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, approached the clerk at the counter, and brandished a handgun while demanding money.

Do you recognize this man?
Do you recognize this man?(Fairfield Township Police Department)

The suspect then fled out the front door with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, thin to medium build, and approximately 6′.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective at 513-785-4179.

