CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who Dey Nation erupted in celebration as the Cincinnati Bengals secured a place in the Super Bowl LVI.

In overtime, the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in a last-second field goal by 22-year-old kicker Evan McPherson.

Social media reactions:

The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.



I’ll repeat…



The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 30, 2022

NEXT STOP: LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2022

SHOOOOOOOOOTER SENDS US TO LA!



Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm for more highlights. pic.twitter.com/vb03jFYigS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2022

Hometown Bengal Sam Hubbard celebrating a trip to the Super Bowl. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/IaMIlD1tuP — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) January 30, 2022

Sam Hubbard walking to the super bowl pic.twitter.com/Dbm5ZbXEW7 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 30, 2022

