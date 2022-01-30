Reactions: The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who Dey Nation erupted in celebration as the Cincinnati Bengals secured a place in the Super Bowl LVI.
In overtime, the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in a last-second field goal by 22-year-old kicker Evan McPherson.
Social media reactions:
The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 30, 2022
I’ll repeat…
The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.
NEXT STOP: LOS ANGELES— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2022
SHOOOOOOOOOTER SENDS US TO LA!— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2022
Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm for more highlights. pic.twitter.com/vb03jFYigS
WHO DEY TO LA. #RuleTheJungle #NFLPlayoffs #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uyvGcbjSlL— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2022
UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! BENGALS SHOCK THE WORLD!!!! pic.twitter.com/81Kp7K6KSi— Cincinnati 🧡🖤 (@CincyProblems) January 30, 2022
LET’S GOOOOO! #SuperBowlBound pic.twitter.com/5cWGnwZukV— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 30, 2022
Hometown Bengal Sam Hubbard celebrating a trip to the Super Bowl. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/IaMIlD1tuP— Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) January 30, 2022
Celebrations begin in downtown Cincinnati! #WhoDey @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/xQrMGhpepS— Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) January 30, 2022
“we’re going to the ship man!” #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/bBYF2MM16C— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 30, 2022
Sam Hubbard walking to the super bowl pic.twitter.com/Dbm5ZbXEW7— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 30, 2022
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.