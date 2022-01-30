Contests
Seasonable

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cold start in the teens, Sunday will see decreasing cloudiness with afternoon high temps nearer to normal in the upper 30s.

Next week a storm out of the southwest will first bring a surge of warmer air and rain, then much colder air for late next week. Rain arrives late Tuesday and Wednesday and rain will change to snow showers Thursday as temperatures fall again. By the end of the week we may see morning lows in the single digits, with afternoon high temps in the teens and 20s.

