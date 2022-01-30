Social media reaction: Bengals vs. Chiefs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who Dey Nation is ready to go as the Bengals take on the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City's opening drive:



Chiefs ran it 6 times for 36 yards

Patrick Mahomes: 5-5, 48 yards, TD



Chiefs 7, #Bengals 0 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 30, 2022

HERE WE GO.



BENGALS READY TO SHOCK THE WORLD. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/JPZZdudLZm — Cincinnati 🧡🖤 (@CincyProblems) January 30, 2022

WHO DEY

WHO DEY

WHO DEY

WHO DEY — Columbus Bleu Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 30, 2022

#Bengals kicker Evan McPherson’s (2) mother, Amber, wishes him well prior to the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/tsWI2pUVut — Kareem Elgazzar (@ElgazzarBLVD) January 30, 2022

I WAS ONCE A KID DREAMING TO BE HERE! NOW IM THAT KID LIVING THE DREAM!! NEVER TAKE IT FOR GRANTED LETS GET IT!! AFC CHAMPIONSHIP IT’S UP‼️ #WHODEY#HISTORY — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 30, 2022

B is for BURROWS. 🐯 🐯 🐯 pic.twitter.com/bY0qJJ0oDM — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 30, 2022

Cincinnati has taken over another city on its Victory Tour WHO DEY @Bengals pic.twitter.com/NJpYhsev1h — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) January 30, 2022

feels like a good day to mess around and shock the country 😎#WhoDey — Commissioner Yas (@commissioneryas) January 30, 2022

One more to get to the big stage, lesgooooo @Bengals #WHODEY — Jonathan India (@JonathanIndia) January 30, 2022

