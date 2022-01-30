Tee Higgins gifts championship game plane tickets to friend he met through Call of Duty

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals fan is in Kansas City for the Bengals AFC Championship game after getting two free plane tickets from his online video gaming buddy, wide-receiver Tee Higgins.

FOX19 NOW anchor Tricia Macke spoke with Max Hulett and his girlfriend, Shelby Sterling, at a bar in Kansas City about their unique situation.

Hulett and Sterling are celebrating their nine-year anniversary in Missouri as a gift from Higgins, who started playing the video game “Call of Duty” with Hulett a few months ago.

After chatting online in Higgins’ gaming channel, Hulett said that Higgins offered to pay for two plane tickets so that they could fly out for the game.

“He was giving away tickets [to the game],” Hulett said. “I didn’t win the tickets, but I already had tickets. So, he said ‘here, I’ll hook you up, I’ll fly you out’ and he did it.”

Hulett and Sterling said they really appreciate what Higgins did for them and that they are excited to get his new jersey as No. 5.

In unison, the couple shouted, “coolest thing ever!”

Hulett added that fans should join Higgins’ discord channel because he chats with fans and often does giveaways.

