UC surprises future Bearcat on Decision Day

Benya Coleman, Hughes STEM High School senior, is awarded the Marian Spencer scholarship for...
Benya Coleman, Hughes STEM High School senior, is awarded the Marian Spencer scholarship for the University of Cincinnati.(Provided)
By Drew Amman and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week, thousands of high school students found out they were accepted into the University of Cincinnati in 2022.

For a senior at Hughes STEM High School, though, the announcement was even more special.

Benya Coleman not only got accepted into the university, but she also received a scholarship and a full ride to attend.

“I knew how important this was for my family,” Coleman said. “...to get into UC, I really really wanted to go there and I’m basically a student there now. It’s amazing.”

As a Marian Spencer Scholarship recipient, Coleman gets free tuition, room and board and an all-expenses-paid trip to Tanzania.

“I feel like on top of the world right now with a one in a million opportunity,” Coleman added.

UC’s Vice Provost for Enrollment, Jack Miner, was one of the officials that delivered the scholarship to Coleman.

“[The scholarship is] a connection to really celebrate and honor the legacy of Marian Spencer,” said Miner. “Benya is a perfect example of that, and I think she is going to do phenomenal things.”

The scholarship opportunity was presented by the University of Cincinnati in a commitment to Cincinnati Public Schools.

Marcus Elliott from Oyler School was also admitted into the Marian Spencer Scholars program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

