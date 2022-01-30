UC surprises future Bearcat on Decision Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week, thousands of high school students found out they were accepted into the University of Cincinnati in 2022.

For a senior at Hughes STEM High School, though, the announcement was even more special.

Benya Coleman not only got accepted into the university, but she also received a scholarship and a full ride to attend.

“I knew how important this was for my family,” Coleman said. “...to get into UC, I really really wanted to go there and I’m basically a student there now. It’s amazing.”

As a Marian Spencer Scholarship recipient, Coleman gets free tuition, room and board and an all-expenses-paid trip to Tanzania.

“I feel like on top of the world right now with a one in a million opportunity,” Coleman added.

UC’s Vice Provost for Enrollment, Jack Miner, was one of the officials that delivered the scholarship to Coleman.

“[The scholarship is] a connection to really celebrate and honor the legacy of Marian Spencer,” said Miner. “Benya is a perfect example of that, and I think she is going to do phenomenal things.”

The scholarship opportunity was presented by the University of Cincinnati in a commitment to Cincinnati Public Schools.

Marcus Elliott from Oyler School was also admitted into the Marian Spencer Scholars program.

