20-year-old driver killed in Cincinnati crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Roselawn Sunday night, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue, said Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Police and fire crews were told as they responded that one person was trapped in a vehicle in the 6800 block of Paddock Road.

Calvin Johnson III was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was behind the wheel of a 2009 Ford Fusion that was headed northbound on Paddock Road when it struck a Hyundai Sonata turning left onto East Seymour Avenue from southbound Paddock Road, police wrote in a news release.

After striking the Hyundai, the Ford ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Speed is a factor in the crash, according to police.

It’s not clear yet if seat belts were used, and police say they also are still investigating if impairment is a factor.

Lt. Lanter said he did not believe that the other driver was hurt. That other driver was identified in the police news release as Romaine Squire, 30.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

