Final game ball from Bengals AFC win delivered by Coach Zac Taylor

The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt....
The fourth game ball from the Bengals AFC championship victory was given to Zip's Cafe in Mt. Lookout after practice by Coach Zach Taylor.(Mike Burke | Mike Birke)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals gave out five game balls following their defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game and head to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

The last of the five game balls was delivered by Coach Zac Taylor on February 5 to Zip’s Cafe in Mt. Lookout after a team practice on Saturday but the ball was marked as number 4 of 5.

Zip's Cafe in Mt. Lookout received Game Ball 4 of 5 from Zac Taylor.
Zip's Cafe in Mt. Lookout received Game Ball 4 of 5 from Zac Taylor.(Mike Burke)

Zac Taylor went over to Gametime Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Mt. Healthy after the AFC Championship and gave them game ball 1 of 5, according to our news partners over at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Their opinion and engagement editor, Kevin Aldridge, posed photos and a video of it onto his Facebook page.

Celebrating with Bengals coach Zac Taylor. Who Dey!!! Super Bowl bound.

Posted by Kevin Aldridge on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Maloney’s Pub West Bar & Grill in Delhi Township showed in a Facebook post early Monday they received “Game Ball 2 of 5.”

#Blessed love this team!!! 🐅 🐅 🐅” They wrote on Facebook.

Hours earlier, the pub posted a video of Bengals fans inside the bar exploding in cheers and screams when the Bengals beat the Chiefs in overtime to take the AFC Championship.

#Blessed love this team!!! 🐅 🐅 🐅

Posted by Maloney's Pub West on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Pure joy!!! We love you!!!

Posted by Maloney's Pub West on Sunday, January 30, 2022

The third game ball was given to Streetside Brewery on Eastern Avenue.

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor began the tradition of giving game balls to the city and fans...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor began the tradition of giving game balls to the city and fans following the playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders.(Facebook: Streetside Brewery)

Game ball 5 of 5 went to Sinners & Saints Tavern in the East End on Riverside.

The bar posted the ball alongside a bottle of bourbon to their Facebook page and thanked the team: “Look what we received tonight.”

Look what we received tonight. Thanks you. #bengals #bengalsfootball #BengalsNation #BengalsWin #bengalsnation #bengals_of_instagram

Posted by Sinners & Saints Tavern on Sunday, January 30, 2022

