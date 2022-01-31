Bengals Game Ball: Here’s where the team passed out 5 after AFC win

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game and handed out five Game Balls before the bars closed.

The Bengals are now headed to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

Three of the Game Balls are accounted for so far Monday:

Maloney’s Pub West Bar & Grill in Delhi Township showed in a Facebook post early Monday they received “Game Ball 2 of 5.”

#Blessed love this team!!!” They wrote with three emojis of Bengal tigers.

Hours earlier, the pub posted a video of Bengals fans inside the bar exploding in cheers and screams when the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to take the AFC Championship.

#Blessed love this team!!! 🐅 🐅 🐅

Posted by Maloney's Pub West on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Pure joy!!! We love you!!!

Posted by Maloney's Pub West on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Zac Taylor went over to Gametime Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Mt. Healthy and gave them Game Ball 1 of 5, according to our news partners over at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Their opinion and engagement editor, Kevin Aldridge, posed photos and a video of it onto his Facebook page.

Celebrating with Bengals coach Zac Taylor. Who Dey!!! Super Bowl bound.

Posted by Kevin Aldridge on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Game Ball 5 of 5 went to Sinners & Saints Tavern in Symmes Township.

The bar posted the ball alongside a bottle of bourbon to their Facebook page and thanked the team: “Look what we received tonight.”

Look what we received tonight. Thanks you. #bengals #bengalsfootball #BengalsNation #BengalsWin #bengalsnation #bengals_of_instagram

Posted by Sinners & Saints Tavern on Sunday, January 30, 2022

