Bengals Game Ball: Here’s who has one after AFC win

Maloney’s Pub West in Delhi Township showed their Game Ball off in a post on their Facebook...
Maloney’s Pub West in Delhi Township showed their Game Ball off in a post on their Facebook page early Monday: “#Blessed love this team!!!"(Maloney's Pub West Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first of five Bengals Game Balls after their AFC Championship Game win is accounted for!

Maloney’s Pub West Bar & Grill in Delhi Township showed off they have “Game Ball 2 of 5″ in a post on their Facebook page early Monday: “#Blessed love this team!!! 🐅 🐅 🐅”

Hours earlier, the pub posted a video of Bengals fans inside the bar exploding in cheers and screams when the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to take the AFC Championship.

The Bengals are now headed to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

#Blessed love this team!!! 🐅 🐅 🐅

Posted by Maloney's Pub West on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Pure joy!!! We love you!!!

Posted by Maloney's Pub West on Sunday, January 30, 2022

