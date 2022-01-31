Bengals Game Ball: Here’s who has one after AFC win

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first of five Bengals Game Balls after their AFC Championship Game win is accounted for!

Maloney’s Pub West Bar & Grill in Delhi Township showed off they have “Game Ball 2 of 5″ in a post on their Facebook page early Monday: “#Blessed love this team!!! 🐅 🐅 🐅”

Hours earlier, the pub posted a video of Bengals fans inside the bar exploding in cheers and screams when the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to take the AFC Championship.

The Bengals are now headed to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

Pure joy!!! We love you!!! Posted by Maloney's Pub West on Sunday, January 30, 2022

