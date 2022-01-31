Contests
'Best visiting fans': KC police praise Bengals fans. CPD reports no issues

A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Cameron Knight
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Police in both Cincinnati and Kansas City reported few issues with Bengals fans following Sunday’s historic win against the Chiefs, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Cincinnati police Capt. Doug Weisman said his officers in and around the Banks mostly witnessed mass celebration paired with a cacophony of horn honking.

“There were no major incidents requiring police intervention,” Weisman said.

In Kansas City, the story was the same. Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department said he was aware of only one arrest of a man from Union, Kentucky, the Enquirer reports.

“The Bengals fans I interacted with were all awesome,” Becchina said. “Some of the best visiting fans I’ve experienced.”

The Enquirer requested details about the arrest of the man from Union, but that information was not available at the time of publication.

Weisman said Cincinnati police are already preparing to manage the crowds for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 and festivities that may come before or after it, according to the Enquirer.

“We’re ready to go!” Weisman said.

