Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.
File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.(CBC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

The announcement followed a weekend of protests in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, against vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some demonstrators traveled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
Max Hulett and Shelby Sterling celebrated their nine year anniversary in Kansas City.
Tee Higgins gifts championship game plane tickets to friend he met through Call of Duty
Christopher Wittaker
NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl
The name of the victim has not been released.
Sheriff’s office IDs driver killed in NKY crash
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by...
Want to go to the Super Bowl? Here’s how much it’ll cost you

Latest News

Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities
A major road in West Chester Township is shut down most of Monday due to a crash that took out...
Crash downs 5 utility poles, closes Tylersville Road in West Chester
A suspect was arrested after trying to shoot at police during a chase in Campbell County.
Suspect faces attempted murder in Fort Thomas police chase
According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.
4 children among 9 people killed in Las Vegas multi-vehicle crash
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case