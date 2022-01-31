Coach Taylor talks Super Bowl LVI, beating KC & more at 1 p.m.
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor will discuss Sunday’s AFC Championship win and Super Bowl LVI at 1 p.m. Monday.
Taylor and the Bengals returned to Cincinnati late Sunday following the team’s come-from-behind overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
For the next 13 days, the team’s focus will shift to preparing for their Super Bowl opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.
