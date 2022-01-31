Contests
Coach Taylor talks Super Bowl LVI, beating KC & more at 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor will discuss Sunday’s AFC Championship win and Super Bowl LVI at 1 p.m. Monday.

Taylor and the Bengals returned to Cincinnati late Sunday following the team’s come-from-behind overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the next 13 days, the team’s focus will shift to preparing for their Super Bowl opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.

