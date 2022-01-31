Colerain cruiser struck by wrong-way driver on Ronald Reagan Hwy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain Township officer is OK after a wrong-way driver struck his police vehicle overnight on the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, a police spokesman said.

Multiple police agencies responded about 1:30 a.m. Monday to reports of the wrong-way driver on westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway in the eastbound lanes near Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

“As the officer entered the expressway ramp going east, his vehicle was struck by the wrong-way car exiting,” said police spokesman Jim Love.

“Both have been taken to the hospital to be checked out but seem to be fine. Mt Healthy police are involved as (the) point of origin.”

We asked the police spokesman if the alleged wrong-way driver is under arrest and he responded: “I am sure that he is.”

