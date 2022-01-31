Contests
Cincinnati Public Schools cancels classes on Super Bowl Monday

CPS, other districts cancel classes for day after Super Bowl
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is taking Super Bowl Monday off.

The district on Monday announced classes on Feb. 14 will be canceled in honor of the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988-89 season.

Students and staff will have the day off, according to a district spokesperson, to celebrate “what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!”

The spokesperson continued: “We that you enjoy Roaring the Bengals to a win on Sunday and take this time to take pride in our incredible city and this amazing football team!”

School will resume Feb. 15.

CPS is just the latest district to cancel classes for the Super Bowl. Two other districts made their own announcements earlier Monday.

