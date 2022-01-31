Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Crash downs 5 utility poles, closes Tylersville Road in West Chester

A major road in West Chester Township is shut down most of Monday due to a crash that took out...
A major road in West Chester Township is shut down most of Monday due to a crash that took out five utility poles, a township spokeswoman says.(Live 5/File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A major road in West Chester Township is shut down most of Monday due to a crash that took out five utility poles, a township spokeswoman says.

Power was knocked out to some 500 people at one point along Tylersville Road between West Chester LeSourdesville and Beckett Ridge roads, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Now, 185 are without power.

Tylersville Road remains blocked until further notice between Running Deer and Farmgate drives.

Tylersville through traffic should use Hamilton-Mason Road (to the north) or Lesourdesville/Beckett/Smith roads (to the south), says the township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

It happened about 6 a.m., she said.

The driver fled the scene of the crash on foot and was located by West Chester Police around 8:30 a.m.

Further details were not released.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
Max Hulett and Shelby Sterling celebrated their nine year anniversary in Kansas City.
Tee Higgins gifts championship game plane tickets to friend he met through Call of Duty
Christopher Wittaker
NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl
The name of the victim has not been released.
Sheriff’s office IDs driver killed in NKY crash
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by...
Want to go to the Super Bowl? Here’s how much it’ll cost you

Latest News

A suspect was arrested after trying to shoot at police during a chase in Campbell County.
Suspect faces attempted murder in Fort Thomas police chase
Travel agent talks booking LA trip for Super Bowl
Travel agent talks booking LA trip for Super Bowl
CVG Airport is adding flights to LA for Super Bowl. (Photo: FOX19)
CVG adds flights to LA for Super Bowl
A winter storm this week could bring heavy rain followed by sleet, ice, snow and arctic...
Winter Storm headed for Tri-State: What to expect