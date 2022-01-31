Crash downs 5 utility poles, closes Tylersville Road in West Chester

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A major road in West Chester Township is shut down most of Monday due to a crash that took out five utility poles, a township spokeswoman says.

Power was knocked out to some 500 people at one point along Tylersville Road between West Chester LeSourdesville and Beckett Ridge roads, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Now, 185 are without power.

Tylersville Road remains blocked until further notice between Running Deer and Farmgate drives.

Tylersville through traffic should use Hamilton-Mason Road (to the north) or Lesourdesville/Beckett/Smith roads (to the south), says the township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

It happened about 6 a.m., she said.

The driver fled the scene of the crash on foot and was located by West Chester Police around 8:30 a.m.

Further details were not released.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.