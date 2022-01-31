Contests
CVG adds flights to LA for Super Bowl

CVG adds flights to LA for Super Bowl
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans from all over the Tri-State can now schedule their flights to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.

CVG added departure flights for Feb. 10-12.

Officials with CVG say that American Airlines will be flying from CVG to LAX and then from LAX back to CVG.

  • American Airlines flight 9 will depart CVG at 12:30 p.m. local time and arrive at LAX at 2:25 p.m. local time.
  • American Airlines flight 99 will depart CVG at 3:30 p.m. local time and arrive at LAX at 5:25 p.m. local time.

The return flights will be Feb. 14-15.

  • American Airlines flight 9 will depart LAX at 9 a.m. local time and arrive at CVG at 4 p.m. local time.
  • American Airlines flight 99 will depart LAX at 12 p.m. local time and arrive at CVG at 7 p.m. local time.

