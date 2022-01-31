‘Dear Cincinnati’ letter from Louisiana goes viral in support of Burrow, Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A strong bond appears to be growing between the state of Louisiana and the city of Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has captured the hearts of Who Dey Nation in his first two NFL seasons.

It appears the young star has brought an entirely new fan base to Bengals’ corner.

A letter posted to the Who-Dey Nation Facebook page is being shared across social media in the wake of the Bengals AFC Championship win.

With Burrow and fellow LSU product Ja’Marr Chase helping lead the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, their fans in Louisiana continue to support them.

The message authored by Bridget Derbyshire shows how much sports can bring people together.

Thousands of comments have been left on the Facebook post. (Facebook: Who-Dey Nation)

FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Baton Rouge, WAFB, caught with Burrow fans on Sunday.

Burrow fans react to Bengals win.

