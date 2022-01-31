Contests
First look: Bengals to face Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Kelsey Conway
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Bengals awaited the news of who their next opponent would be. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will now be facing his former colleague and close friend, Sean McVay. When Cincinnati hired Taylor in 2019, he was a quarterbacks coach for the Rams under McVay.

Three years later, they’ll be squaring off against one another for a world championship.

Here’s what you need to know about the Rams:

The Rams acquired Matthew Stafford a year ago at this time via a trade with the Detroit Lions. Los Angeles sent Jared Goff to the Rams in exchange for Stafford. Under McVay, the Rams went 12-5 in the regular season.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shakes hands with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shakes hands with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27, 2019. The Rams defeated the Bengals 24-10.(Kirby Lee- USA Today Sports)

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was one of, if not the best, wide receiver in the NFL this season. Kupp caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

On defense, the Rams possess the best defensive player in the league in Aaron Donald. Los Angeles paired Donald with Von Miller as they also acquired him via trade in the middle of the season. The Rams recorded 50 sacks in the regular season.

All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will likely spend a lot of time on Bengals’ star rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase. Ramsey tallied four interceptions and one forced fumble this season.

