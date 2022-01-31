Harris was close to pipe bomb at DNC HQ on Jan. 6, sources say

Contests
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sources say Harris, then vice president-elect, drove within several yards of a pipe bomb during the Capitol riot.
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - Sources say then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris drove within several yards of a pipe bomb during the Capitol riot.

They said the pipe bomb was lying next to a bench outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Harris was inside the DNC for nearly two hours before it was discovered.

Harris’ movements on Jan. 6, when former President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol, have been shrouded in secrecy.

It wasn’t announced until earlier this month that she was even in DNC headquarters.

According to an internal Capitol Police timeline, an unnamed “protectee” was removed from the building seven minutes after police began investigating.

The suspect shown is believed to be related to the pipe bomb that was left outside DNC...
The suspect shown is believed to be related to the pipe bomb that was left outside DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C. Pipe bombs were placed at the DNC and RNC headquarters on Jan. 5, the FBI says.(Source: FBI/CNN)

The bomb was safely neutralized at the scene by robots a few hours later.

A source said the Secret Service was responsible for sweeping the interior of the building, the driveway, the parking deck, and entrances and exits before Harris’ arrival.

No one has been charged with planting the bomb. The FBI continues to search for a suspect.

