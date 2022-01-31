Here’s where to get your Bengals gear

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to their first Super Bowl game in more than three decades after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime Sunday night for the AFC Championship.

Here’s where to get the latest gear to showcase the team’s first AFC win ever and now their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Cincinnati Bengals Pro Shop

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fanatics

Homage

When we said limited, we meant plenty for tonight....

Come on down it's been a good start but let's keep it going.....@Bengals pic.twitter.com/SS1keWQnz2 — Bengals Pro Shop (@BengalsProShop) January 31, 2022

You also can buy Bengals t-shirts and sweatshirts at Cincy Shirts.

But not in person Monday at their stores in Over-the-Rhine and Hyde Park.

They said in a tweet Sunday night the stores will be closed Monday because “We need to reorganize and revamp to get ready to better serve you for the next two weeks!”

IS THIS REAL LIFE cause we are livin' the dream!



WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL pic.twitter.com/JPl8yGUCYV — Cincy Shirts (@CincyShirts) January 30, 2022

FYI: We will see you on Tuesday #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/t53xYhTCQQ — Cincy Shirts (@CincyShirts) January 31, 2022

