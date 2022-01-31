Contests
Here's where to get your Bengals gear



By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to their first Super Bowl game in more than three decades after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime Sunday night for the AFC Championship.

Here’s where to get the latest gear to showcase the team’s first AFC win ever and now their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Cincinnati Bengals Pro Shop

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fanatics

Homage

You also can buy Bengals t-shirts and sweatshirts at Cincy Shirts.

But not in person Monday at their stores in Over-the-Rhine and Hyde Park.

They said in a tweet Sunday night the stores will be closed Monday because “We need to reorganize and revamp to get ready to better serve you for the next two weeks!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

