Highland County suspect arrested in shooting death of mother

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his mother in Highland County.

According to an affidavit, Tim Johnson III admitted to Highland County deputies that he shot his mother Stephanie Chaney in the 11000 block of Hickory Trail on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Highland County deputies received a call from Clermont County deputies requesting for a well-being check on Chaney.

The affidavit says that while at the scene, Johnson III told Clermont County deputies that he was Chaney’s son and was at the house when he heard a gunshot come out of his bedroom. He then discovered that his mother was dead and then fled the scene.

Deputies discovered multiple bullet holes in front of the house, appearing to have been shot from inside.

According to detectives, there were shell casings near Chaney and a loaded firearm magazine on the coffee table in the living room near a cell phone and laptop.

It was discovered that Chaney suffered from a single gunshot wound to the left side of her face/jaw. Deputies say that her injury led to her death.

According to the affidavit, Johnson III initially denied having shot his mother during his first interview with detectives. He then admitted to shooting her during the second interview.

When asked why he shot her, he told deputies, “she was going to attack me.”

The affidavit then reads that Johnson stated that he felt threatened by her “because she always carried a pistol in her purse.” He claims that he wanted to scare her.

Once she was shot, Johnson panicked, and therefore he ran.

Jail records state that Johnson is facing one count of murder.

He is held at the Highland County Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.