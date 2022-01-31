Midweek Storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will start the week on a dry and chilly note, but afternoon high temps will climb to around 40.

A powerful storm out of the southwest will first bring a surge of warmer air and rain, then arctic air for late next week. Timing it out, rain looks to arrive early Wednesday morning, then will change to a wintry mix (Snow, sleet, and freezing rain) Thursday morning as temperatures fall. There is the potential for accumulating snow Thursday night through Friday morning. While there are many variables for the Wednesday-Friday rain/snow changeover, it appears to be a system that bears close watching. Arctic air returns by the end of the week we will see morning lows in the single digits, with afternoon high temps in the in the low to mid 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.