Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Midweek Storm

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will start the week on a dry and chilly note, but afternoon high temps will climb to around 40.

A powerful storm out of the southwest will first bring a surge of warmer air and rain, then arctic air for late next week. Timing it out, rain looks to arrive early Wednesday morning, then will change to a wintry mix (Snow, sleet, and freezing rain) Thursday morning as temperatures fall. There is the potential for accumulating snow Thursday night through Friday morning. While there are many variables for the Wednesday-Friday rain/snow changeover, it appears to be a system that bears close watching. Arctic air returns by the end of the week we will see morning lows in the single digits, with afternoon high temps in the in the low to mid 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
Max Hulett and Shelby Sterling celebrated their nine year anniversary in Kansas City.
Tee Higgins gifts championship game plane tickets to friend he met through Call of Duty
The name of the victim has not been released.
Sheriff’s office IDs driver killed in NKY crash
Christopher Wittaker
NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by...
Want to go to the Super Bowl? Here’s how much it’ll cost you

Latest News

logo
Warmer to start the week
Warmer to start the week
Warmer to start the week
Seasonable SunDEY
Seasonable SunDEY
Catherine's SunDEY forecast