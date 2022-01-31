Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

More than 100 new jobs coming to Hamilton County

Gov. Mike DeWine announced approval of assistance for nine projects including one in Blue Ash...
Gov. Mike DeWine announced approval of assistance for nine projects including one in Blue Ash that will create 125 jobs.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blue Ash company announced Monday that it will add 125 new jobs over the next three years.

Cerkl provides software to improve communications processes and create new solutions for working across multiple internal communication channels.

The company says in order to meet increased demand it requires additional resources.

“Cerkl has seen unprecedented demand from companies looking for more effective ways to communicate and engage their people. We’re excited to partner with JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati and the City of Blue Ash to help us keep up with demand, attract talent and continue to grow in Ohio,” Cerkl CEO Tarek Kamil said.

The Cerkl announcement was part of a larger jobs announcement by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The nine projects approved are set to create 982 new jobs and retain 1,640 jobs statewide.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
A 20-year-old driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Roselawn Sunday night, according to...
20-year-old driver killed in Cincinnati crash
Max Hulett and Shelby Sterling celebrated their nine year anniversary in Kansas City.
Tee Higgins gifts championship game plane tickets to friend he met through Call of Duty
Christopher Wittaker
NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl
The name of the victim has not been released.
Sheriff’s office IDs driver killed in NKY crash

Latest News

Levi's factory coming to Kentucky
Levi Strauss to open distribution center in NKY, creating 300 jobs
Allworth Advice: Fed. Reserve to raise interest rates to fight inflation
Allworth Advice: Fed. Reserve to raise interest rates to fight inflation
Allworth Advice: Discounts offered for paying in cash
Allworth Advice: Discounts offered for paying in cash
Allworth Advice: New VR tech might be targeting kids
Allworth Advice: New VR tech might be targeting kids