More than 100 new jobs coming to Hamilton County

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blue Ash company announced Monday that it will add 125 new jobs over the next three years.

Cerkl provides software to improve communications processes and create new solutions for working across multiple internal communication channels.

The company says in order to meet increased demand it requires additional resources.

“Cerkl has seen unprecedented demand from companies looking for more effective ways to communicate and engage their people. We’re excited to partner with JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati and the City of Blue Ash to help us keep up with demand, attract talent and continue to grow in Ohio,” Cerkl CEO Tarek Kamil said.

The Cerkl announcement was part of a larger jobs announcement by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The nine projects approved are set to create 982 new jobs and retain 1,640 jobs statewide.

