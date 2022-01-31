Contests
Nearly 1,000 Super Bowl tickets are available right now

Bengals fans are showing out with almost 30 percent of early ticket sales.
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate the 52-yard game-winning field goal of Cincinnati Bengals...
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate the 52-yard game-winning field goal of Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Around 900 tickets are available to purchase right now for Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fans can get in starting at $6,000, though the average ticket price is $9,800.

Ticketmaster’s NFL Ticket Exchange shows similar prices.

Prices are steep in part because it’s the first time Los Angeles will have hosted the game since January 1993 for the 1992 NFL season.

And it’s a home game for the Los Angeles Rams.

But the Bengals are part of that equation as well. This will be Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 NFL season.

Add all that together and you’ve got a situation where where SoFi’s 70,240 seats won’t be nearly enough to satisfy ticket demand, according to Mike Silveira, spokesperson for StubHub.

StubHub data show early ticket sales are more than double compared to this time period ahead of Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

A lot of that is thanks to Bengals fans. The data show 29 percent of sales are coming from Ohio and Kentucky compared with 39 percent coming from LA.

Super Bowl-Bound? [CVG adds flights to LA for Super Bowl]

Silveira expects Rams fans to purchase later in the event cycle as they don’t need to plan travel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

