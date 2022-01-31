Nearly 1,000 Super Bowl tickets are available right now

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Around 900 tickets are available to purchase right now for Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fans can get in starting at $6,000, though the average ticket price is $9,800.

Ticketmaster’s NFL Ticket Exchange shows similar prices.

Prices are steep in part because it’s the first time Los Angeles will have hosted the game since January 1993 for the 1992 NFL season.

And it’s a home game for the Los Angeles Rams.

But the Bengals are part of that equation as well. This will be Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 NFL season.

Add all that together and you’ve got a situation where where SoFi’s 70,240 seats won’t be nearly enough to satisfy ticket demand, according to Mike Silveira, spokesperson for StubHub.

StubHub data show early ticket sales are more than double compared to this time period ahead of Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

A lot of that is thanks to Bengals fans. The data show 29 percent of sales are coming from Ohio and Kentucky compared with 39 percent coming from LA.

Silveira expects Rams fans to purchase later in the event cycle as they don’t need to plan travel.

MORE BENGALS

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.