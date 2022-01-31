Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Roger Bacon High School cancels school for day after Super Bowl LVI

The principal said the Bengals and the game of football offer learning lessons for students.
The principal said the Bengals and the game of football offer learning lessons for students.(WILX)
By Jared Goffinet and Andrea Finney
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roger Bacon High School is canceling classes for Monday, Feb. 14 to allow students and staff to enjoy the Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl appearance.

Principal Steve Schad says while school won’t be in session the day following Super Bowl LVI, that does not mean students won’t be learning.

“I’m a big Bengals fan, and I love football, but the lessons that they [Bengals] are teaching us and showing us, go way beyond the football field,” Schad explained. “You can achieve anything that you want to, that you are not limited by what people think of you or say about you.”

>> Super Bowl LVI tickets <<

Schad said the Bengals believed in themselves; they realized their value; they worked as a team.

He said those are qualities he wants his students to embody and embrace.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
Max Hulett and Shelby Sterling celebrated their nine year anniversary in Kansas City.
Tee Higgins gifts championship game plane tickets to friend he met through Call of Duty
A 20-year-old driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Roselawn Sunday night, according to...
20-year-old driver killed in Cincinnati crash
Christopher Wittaker
NKY man accused of making child porn of teen girl
The name of the victim has not been released.
Sheriff’s office IDs driver killed in NKY crash

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the...
Bengals Game Ball: Here’s where the team passed out 5 after AFC win
Here’s where to get the latest gear to celebrate their season so far and to keep cheering them...
Here’s where to get your Bengals gear
TT Stern-Enzi reviews the newest season of "Moonshiners: Master Distillers"
TT's Take: Season 3 of "Moonshiners: Master Distillers"
A major road in West Chester Township is shut down most of Monday due to a crash that took out...
Crash downs 5 utility poles, closes Tylersville Road in West Chester