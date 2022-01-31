Roger Bacon High School cancels school for day after Super Bowl LVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roger Bacon High School is canceling classes for Monday, Feb. 14 to allow students and staff to enjoy the Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl appearance.

Principal Steve Schad says while school won’t be in session the day following Super Bowl LVI, that does not mean students won’t be learning.

“I’m a big Bengals fan, and I love football, but the lessons that they [Bengals] are teaching us and showing us, go way beyond the football field,” Schad explained. “You can achieve anything that you want to, that you are not limited by what people think of you or say about you.”

>> Super Bowl LVI tickets <<

Schad said the Bengals believed in themselves; they realized their value; they worked as a team.

He said those are qualities he wants his students to embody and embrace.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.