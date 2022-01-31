Several Tri-State school districts, including CPS, closed day after Super Bowl LVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least ten tri-State schools and school districts are canceling classes Monday, Feb. 14 to allow students and staff to enjoy the Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl appearance on Sunday.

Cincinnati Public Schools canceled classes on Super Bowl Monday.

Students and staff will have the day off, according to a district spokesperson, to celebrate “what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!”

The following districts announced Tuesday that they will be closed on Feb. 14:

Finneytown Schools

Franklin City Schools

Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools

Kings Local Schools

Lockland Schools

Loveland City Schools

Sycamore Community Schools

Roger Bacon High School Principal Steve Schad says while school won’t be in session the day following Super Bowl LVI, that does not mean students won’t be learning.

“I’m a big Bengals fan, and I love football, but the lessons that they [Bengals] are teaching us and showing us, go way beyond the football field,” Schad explained. “You can achieve anything that you want to, that you are not limited by what people think of you or say about you.”

In addition, the superintendent of Ross Local School District announced classes will not be in session on Feb. 14.

Chad Konkle says it will be a calamity day and there will be no remote learning.

You did it Ross! No School Monday, February 14! pic.twitter.com/NsppWLT3OH — Info RLSD (@Ross_Local) January 31, 2022

St. Teresa of Avila School in Cincinnati is also celebrating with no school on February 14.

