Several Tri-State school districts, including CPS, closed day after Super Bowl LVI

The principal said the Bengals and the game of football offer learning lessons for students.(WILX)
The principal said the Bengals and the game of football offer learning lessons for students.(WILX)
By Jared Goffinet and Andrea Finney
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least ten tri-State schools and school districts are canceling classes Monday, Feb. 14 to allow students and staff to enjoy the Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl appearance on Sunday.

Cincinnati Public Schools canceled classes on Super Bowl Monday.

Students and staff will have the day off, according to a district spokesperson, to celebrate “what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!”

The following districts announced Tuesday that they will be closed on Feb. 14:

  • Finneytown Schools
  • Franklin City Schools
  • Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools
  • Kings Local Schools
  • Lockland Schools
  • Loveland City Schools
  • Sycamore Community Schools

Roger Bacon High School Principal Steve Schad says while school won’t be in session the day following Super Bowl LVI, that does not mean students won’t be learning.

“I’m a big Bengals fan, and I love football, but the lessons that they [Bengals] are teaching us and showing us, go way beyond the football field,” Schad explained. “You can achieve anything that you want to, that you are not limited by what people think of you or say about you.”

In addition, the superintendent of Ross Local School District announced classes will not be in session on Feb. 14.

Chad Konkle says it will be a calamity day and there will be no remote learning.

St. Teresa of Avila School in Cincinnati is also celebrating with no school on February 14.

