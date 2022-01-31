Super Bowl LVI: Bengals vs Rams

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a packed football Sunday, the opponents for the Super Bowl LVI will go head-to-head in Los Angeles in early February.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams after both teams clinched tight wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

The Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022.

