Super Bowl LVI: Bengals vs Rams

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second half...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a packed football Sunday, the opponents for the Super Bowl LVI will go head-to-head in Los Angeles in early February.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams after both teams clinched tight wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

The Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022.

