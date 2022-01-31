Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium could happen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County and Cincinnati officials are already working on a plan that could allow Bengals fans to watch Super Bowl LVI at Paul Brown Stadium.

Now that the Bengals have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, fans can start to plan on how they will watch the game.

For those who won’t be making the flight to SoFi Stadium, one possible viewing spot could be at the Bengals’ home stadium.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece is once again in full support of a watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.

Reece spearheaded last week’s attempt to get a watch party at PBS for the AFC Championship game. The watch party ultimately did not happen as other officials cited various reasons they couldn’t pull it off.

This time though, officials have almost two full weeks to work out the logistics and host the watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.

“I still think it’s a great idea,” Reece said. “I’ve reached out to the mayor, reached out to the Bengals to get a meeting with them. We’re trying to put the pieces together.”

Mayor Aftab Pureval says he wants to ensure Bengals fans have a great space to celebrate their beloved team on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I’ve been on the phone with this morning with our city manager, with our chief of police with Commissioner Alicia Reece, and also reached out to the Bengals, so we are on it,” Mayor Pureval explained. “It’s incredibly important for us to give space for this incredible energy, for this passion, for this love of Cincinnati.”

If the Paul Brown Stadium watch party does not work out, the mayor is confident there will still be a dedicated watch party venue for the Bengals game.

“Certainly PBS, but we also have the DORA at The Banks,” Mayor Pureval said. “We got Washington Park, so there’s a lot of different opportunities, Fountain Square and we’re working right now very hard to figure out the best possible space to bring Bengals fans together to cheer on our team.”

The mayor says he hopes to finalize the details soon for a watch party.

If the Bengals should beat the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13, Mayor Pureval says he has already made some calls to prepare for the Super Bowl parade.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.